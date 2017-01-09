Notions: Learn-to-Sew Kits

This was originally featured in the Notions department of Threads #189 (February/March 2017).

Designed as teaching aids for sewing instructors, Bluefig University's Learn to Sew kits impart sewing principles and techniques while they skip tasks that can frustrate young sewers, such as pattern and fabric preparation, pattern pinning, and fabric cutting. The precut felt kits come in three levels, beginner to advanced, for ages 6 and up. Each kit contains the elements needed to complete a project, including step-by-step instructions. Each level builds on the skills gained in the previous level. Class 100 kit options are a purse, an artist's tool wrap, and a lunch bag. Class 200 kit options are a snap-closure clutch, a toy or blanket carrier, and a tablet computer sleeve. Class 300 kit options are a zippered briefcase, a zippered duffle bag, and a zippered backpack.

Available from Bluefig.net for $20.00 to $29.00.