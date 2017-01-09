Notions: My Comfort Cutter

This was originally featured in the Notions department of Threads #189 (February/March 2017).

The My Comfort Cutter by the Grace Company has a bent-handle design that diminishes hand and wrist strain, and a nifty customizable handle insert. First, let's talk comfort. The curved handle enables sewers and quilters to apply cutting pressure with the wrist aligned and straight, instead of bent and under stress. The cutter also has a ribbed thumb rest to improve grip. As for customization, the curved handle has an insert in each side, topped with a clear cover. You can remove each cover and pop in a photo, logo, or a piece of your favorite fabric. The cutter comes with a handle insert cutting template, so your custom inserts fit properly. My Comfort Cutter is also designed with the removable TrueCut Cutter Guide. It works in tandem with a ruler system with cutting "tracks" to ensure swift, accurate straight cuts, or remove the guide to work with any brand ruler.

Available from GraceFrame.com for $24.95 to $39.95 depending on blade diameter.