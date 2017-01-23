Take Dyed Fabric from Botched to Beautiful

Try to sketch your fabric design ideas using the flats of your chosen sewing pattern, and color them in for the full effect. Here is a pattern flat of the Upton Dress by Cashmerette Patterns.

The silk shantung fabric started as a periwinkle color and was dyed deep amethyst blue. Unfortunately, there wasn't enough dye mixed into the dye bath, and the outcome was splotchy with unsaturated areas.

Solutions for Botched Dye Fabric Projects

A recent blog post on ThreadsMagazine.com described our experiences with various methods for remediating bad dye jobs and color runs on fabric.

If your fabric dye job turned out splotchy, with low saturation in some areas, you could try overdyeing, or you could run the yardage through the wash to see if any remaining excess dye redistributes to the unsaturated areas. But I suggest getting creative with the fabric, instead, so it will be usable.

This situation is ideal for releasing your inner artist and trying your hand at fabric printing. It's a low-risk project, as the fabric is already "ruined," and the results may be better than the intended dye job! Use textile paints, inks, or liquid dyes with paintbrushes, stamps, or stencils to create your design on the stained fabric.

The technique you choose-painting, stamping, stenciling, or even silk printing-largely depends on the fabric type and the design you wish to create, as well as on your artistic ability.

It's a good idea to sketch your design ideas for the fabric. If you have a garment pattern picked out, copy and enlarge the pattern flats (the line drawings) and color them with a loose representation of your ideas for the printed design. If you don't have a specific pattern in mind, it may be more difficult to plan a design. It's still best to first sketch your design ideas and color them to see whether the images in your head are as pleasing on paper.



Once you have a general idea of the design you'd like to create, consider the fabric weave, weight, texture, translucency or opaqueness, hand, and drape. Then consider the printing medium you'd like to use: textile paints, inks, liquid dyes. Will the fabric absorb the paint or dye? This will determine how much control over the design you will have. For example, the silk shantung that I tried to dye, and which came out splotchy, is lightweight and tightly woven; has a slightly raised texture, but with very few slubs; and a full, somewhat fluid drape. Inks or dyes wouldn't spread through the fibers because of the thick threads. Textile paint would sit on the surface easily but wouldn't significantly alter the hand and drape.





Cut a few small pieces of the fabric, if they can be spared, and test different printing techniques to see which gives the best result. This also allows you to play with design options and compositions. I tested various stamps and stencils, first in one color, then another, and then I layered the two colors.



