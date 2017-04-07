Pattern Roundup: Summer 2017 Shorts and Skirts

New Look 6129 is a pull-on skirt that's perfect for casual days. Complete with a drawstring belt, this maxi skirt has an optional slit on the left side seam. If maxi skirts are not your style, you can shorten it to ankle-, knee-, or mid-thigh length. Three of this skirt's five variations include front pockets: one has cargo pockets and the other two have continental pockets.





Cotton and cotton blends, gingham, laundered cottons, calico, silks and silk types, as well as soft, lightweight linen and linen blends are all suggested fabrics for this pattern.