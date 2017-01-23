58th Inaugural Ball Fashion

The six Indiana dressmakers who created Second Lady Karen Pence's inaugural ball gown are, from left, Cathy Runion, Whitney Luckenbill, Ellen Blacketer, Sarah Knochel, Joyce Hittesdorf, and Donna Christian.

First Lady Melania Trump's Inaugural Ball Gown

First Lady Melania Trump collaborated with designer Hervé Pierre for her inaugural evening attire. According to a recent interview with WWD (Women's Wear Daily), Mrs. Trump codesigned her off-the-shoulder ivory gown made of "six-ply crepe [and featuring] a full-length gazar arc opening into a deep side slit." A thin red silk faille ribbon completed the look. It should come of no surprise that the First Lady had a hand in the design. After all, she is a former fashion model and even launched a (now discontinued) jewelry collection with digital retailer QVC six years ago.

Second Lady Karen Pence's Inaugural Ball Gown

Karen Pence wore a cobalt blue chiffon gown. The former First Lady of Indiana had commissioned six members of the American Sewing and Design Professionals Indiana chapter to make it. ASDP members Ellen Blacketer, Donna Christian, Joyce Hittesdorf, Sarah Knochel, Whitney Luckenbill, and Cathy Runion also made inaugural ball dresses for Mrs. Pence's two daughters and daughter-in-law. In all, the six dressmakers spent about 470 hours creating eight dresses.

The cobalt blue dress used nearly 40 yards of silk chiffon, the dressmakers told an Indianapolis news station. Its softly flowing skirt was created by "sewing together 13 half-circles that [allowed the dress to] gently float across the floor [and] ripple when twirled on the dance floor," they explained to WTHR. As for the hem, it measured 57 yards around. The ruched bodice featured a modest V-neckline neckline with spaghetti straps and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Karen Pence and Vice President Mike Pence attended three inaugural balls on January 20th, 2017.

Watch this video to learn more about the seamstresses and how the dress was created.

First Daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump

Although Ivanka and Tiffany Trump opted for shine and sparkle, they chose different gown styles. Ivanka wore a full-skirted ball gown, while Tiffany chose one with a mermaid silhouette.

Ivanka Trump donned a long-sleeve Carolina Herrera ball gown featuring gold beading and a full skirt.

Last night from the Liberty Ball. This is the start of a new chapter for our family, and I'm looking forward to what lies ahead. #Inauguration #MAGA A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Tiffany Trump wore a strapless mermaid dress by Simin Couture.



An Overview: The Trump and Pence Families

Gown colors ranged from red, white, and blue to golden hues.

As all of the inaugural balls were black-tie affairs, the men wore classic black tuxes with matching bowties.

