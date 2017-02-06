tablet edition

Get Threads magazine!

Give a Gift
Insider

Add Flare to a Skirt: Download Full- and Half-Scale Patterns

Adjust a Skirt's Flare by Downloading these Half- and Full-Scale Patterns

In Threads #189, Feb./March 2017, author Ann Grose (DesignerStitch.com) demonstrates the patternwork required to transform a basic straight skirt into one with varied amounts of flare. Insiders can follow her instructions to make a classic A-line style or a skirt with a wide hem flounce.

But if you want to give your creativity a workout, experiment with her techniques to make the skirt of your dreams. Ann has provided a pair of basic, darted straight-skirt patterns, one at half scale, and one at full scale. Become a Threads Insider today to get started.
Insider

Become an Insider and enjoy unlimited access to:

  • All-time favorite articles from Threads
  • Special Insider discounts and offers
  • Digital access to our most recent issues
  • And so much more!
Start your 14-day FREE Trial
ThreadsMagazine

Related Posts

Pattern Review: Vogue 1500 Dress

Pattern Review: McCall's 7262

Pattern Review: Jasper Sweater/Dress

Pattern Review: Tilly and the Buttons Orla Blouse

Comments (0)

Become a Threads Insider to join the conversation and post a comment.
Already an Insider? Log in.
﻿