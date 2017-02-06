Add Flare to a Skirt: Download Full- and Half-Scale Patterns

Adjust a Skirt's Flare by Downloading these Half- and Full-Scale Patterns
In Threads #189, Feb./March 2017, author Ann Grose (DesignerStitch.com) demonstrates the patternwork required to transform a basic straight skirt into one with varied amounts of flare. Insiders can follow her instructions to make a classic A-line style or a skirt with a wide hem flounce.
But if you want to give your creativity a workout, experiment with her techniques to make the skirt of your dreams. Ann has provided a pair of basic, darted straight-skirt patterns, one at half scale, and one at full scale. Become a Threads Insider today to get started.
