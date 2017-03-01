Pro Methods for Sewing Activewear

With smart fabric choices, design options, and finishing techniques, you can have workout gear that's customized to your favorite athletic activity-whether you're competing for a gold medal or just hiking in your local park. With this article from Threads #190 (April/May 2017), a home sewer can make custom, affordable activewear that they can adjust, adapt, and evolve into exactly the garments they like.
Become a Threads Insider today to get access to this and other exclusive Insider-only articles.
Become an Insider and enjoy unlimited access to:
- All-time favorite articles from Threads
- Special Insider discounts and offers
- Digital access to our most recent issues
- And so much more!
Posted on in sewing, garment construction, fabric, downloads, threads magazine, article, Threads #190
|
|
Special Sections
|
|
Comments (0)
Become a Threads Insider to join the conversation and post a comment.
Already an Insider? Log in.