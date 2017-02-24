Video: Sheer Trims - Suspended Feathers

Video Length: 2:38
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos
Sheer Trims: Suspended Feathers
Feathers are a wonderful adornment for special-occasion garments. Make them even more lovely by encasing them in sheer fabrics. In Threads no. 190 (April/May 2017), author Ruth Ciemnoczolowski shares an innovative technique for suspending feathers between layers of see-through material. We walk you through the process in this video tutorial.
Surprisingly, the feathers can be washed, but don't do it by machine. Clean the garment by hand, gently. Don't roll or wring it. Once it's washed, lay it on a towel, place another towel on top, and press gently to absorb excess moisture. Then lay it flat to dry.
I'm not sure how feathers would respond to dry-cleaning. You'd have to test them, I think. The greater concern is to avoid crushing, crumpling, or folding the feathers, and I think you'd have the most control washing by hand.
Carol Fresia
Threads Senior Technical Editor
