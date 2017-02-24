tablet edition

Video: Sheer Trims - Suspended Feathers

Video Length: 2:38
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos

Sheer Trims: Suspended Feathers

Feathers are a wonderful adornment for special-occasion garments. Make them even more lovely by encasing them in sheer fabrics. In Threads no. 190 (April/May 2017), author Ruth Ciemnoczolowski shares an innovative technique for suspending feathers between layers of see-through material. We walk you through the process in this video tutorial. 
Comments (5)

user-3072817 user-3072817 writes: perfect demo
Posted: 8:45 pm on March 25th

EvamarieGomez EvamarieGomez writes: Hi Amydee51! It was actually the author's design. No commercial pattern was used.
Posted: 4:55 pm on March 1st

Amydee51 Amydee51 writes: Loved the video clip... and I can see how it can be adapted to many variations (other than feathers). Thank you for sharing. Can you share the top pattern maker/number? it showed cased the technique!
Posted: 12:05 pm on March 1st

CarolFresia CarolFresia writes: Hi, Marjeanb,
Surprisingly, the feathers can be washed, but don't do it by machine. Clean the garment by hand, gently. Don't roll or wring it. Once it's washed, lay it on a towel, place another towel on top, and press gently to absorb excess moisture. Then lay it flat to dry.

I'm not sure how feathers would respond to dry-cleaning. You'd have to test them, I think. The greater concern is to avoid crushing, crumpling, or folding the feathers, and I think you'd have the most control washing by hand.
Carol Fresia
Threads Senior Technical Editor
Posted: 10:58 am on March 1st

marjeanb marjeanb writes: How do you clean the finished garment that contains this technique?
Posted: 5:03 pm on February 28th

