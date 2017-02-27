|
Great Patterns for Double Gauze
Double gauze is an ideal fabric for cool, comfortable summer clothes. You can find out all about it in Threads #190, April/May, "Fabric Lab: Double Gauze." We tell you how to cut, sew, and care for this textile so it wears well and looks great. Here, we suggest some patterns that would work beautifully in double gauze.
Note: Double gauze ravels and your finished garments will wear longer if you enclose all raw edges. You may want to adapt the construction for some of these designs to include French or flat-felled seams.
Dresses
|Vogue 9237
|Vogue 9186
|Vogue 1496
|Vogue 9112
|Vogue 1410
|Vogue 1401
|StyleArc Holiday Maxi Cover Up
|StyleArc Summer Cover Up
Hot Patterns Fast & Fabulous Shift Dress, Tunic & Top
