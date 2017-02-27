Great Patterns for Double Gauze

Double gauze is an ideal fabric for cool, comfortable summer clothes. You can find out all about it in Threads #190, April/May, "Fabric Lab: Double Gauze." We tell you how to cut, sew, and care for this textile so it wears well and looks great. Here, we suggest some patterns that would work beautifully in double gauze.

Note: Double gauze ravels and your finished garments will wear longer if you enclose all raw edges. You may want to adapt the construction for some of these designs to include French or flat-felled seams.

Dresses

Simplicity 8124

Hot Patterns Fast & Fabulous Shift Dress, Tunic & Top