tablet edition

Get Threads magazine!

Give a Gift

Great Patterns for Double Gauze

Double gauze is an ideal fabric for cool, comfortable summer clothes. You can find out all about it in Threads #190, April/May, "Fabric Lab: Double Gauze." We tell you how to cut, sew, and care for this textile so it wears well and looks great. Here, we suggest some patterns that would work beautifully in double gauze.

Note: Double gauze ravels and your finished garments will wear longer if you enclose all raw edges. You may want to adapt the construction for some of these designs to include French or flat-felled seams.

Dresses

vogue patterns

Vogue 9237 Vogue 9186 Vogue 1496
Vogue 9112 Vogue 1410 Vogue 1401

 

 

simplicity pattern 8124

Simplicity 8124

 

 

style arc patterns

StyleArc Holiday Maxi Cover Up StyleArc Summer Cover Up

 

 

 Hot Patterns Fast & Fabulous Trilogy Shift Dress, Tunic & Top

Hot Patterns Fast & Fabulous Shift Dress, Tunic & Top

 

 

1 | 2 | 3 > View all
ThreadsMagazine

Related Posts

Vintage Sewing Supplies Sources from Gretchen Hirsch

How to Make a Cozy Stylish Scarf

How to Make a Patchwork Pouch

How to Sew an Accordion-Pleat Lantern Bag

Comments (2)

CarolFresia CarolFresia writes: I'm glad it was helpful. I found another pattern--Butterick 6409--which I plan to make, using some wonderful teal double gauze from Shannon Fabrics.
Posted: 4:38 pm on March 8th

user-5571820 user-5571820 writes: I attended a seminar about double gauze at SewExpo this past week - this list is GREAT! Thank you.
Posted: 6:26 pm on March 7th

Log in or create a free account to post a comment.
﻿