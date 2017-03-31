Video: Make an Asymmetrical Design

In this video excerpted from One Pattern, Many Ways Volume 2, pattern designer and television personality Angela Wolf demonstrates how turn a basic jacket pattern into an asymmetrical zipped style. This video tutorial can be used in conjunction with the "Pattern Hack: Make it Moto" article in Threads #190 (April/May 2017).

Also, don't miss another tutorial in which Angela shares her method for changing a sleeve pattern to add a quilted zippered cuff.