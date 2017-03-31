tablet edition

Get Threads magazine!

Give a Gift

Video: Make an Asymmetrical Design

Ad-enabled single clip widescreen player

Video Length: 13:09
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez; Videographer: Gary Junken

In this video excerpted from One Pattern, Many Ways Volume 2, pattern designer and television personality Angela Wolf demonstrates how turn a basic jacket pattern into an asymmetrical zipped style. This video tutorial can be used in conjunction with the "Pattern Hack: Make it Moto" article in Threads #190 (April/May 2017).

Also, don't miss another tutorial in which Angela shares her method for changing a sleeve pattern to add a quilted zippered cuff.

 

one pattern, many ways vol 2   In One Pattern, Many Ways with Angela Wolf, Vol. 2, she shows you how to get the most from her Evelyn Dress and Jacket pattern. You can follow along as you sew one or both garments for yourself. Learn more and purchase your copy today!
ThreadsMagazine

Related Posts

Video: Adjusting a Sleeve for a Forward Shoulder

Video: Sheer Trims - Suspended Feathers

Video: Using a Bias Tape Maker

Video: Sew a Single-Welt Pocket

Comments (2)

MaryThomas1989 MaryThomas1989 writes: This is absolutely insane. I am in love with this guide!
Posted: 2:19 pm on April 10th

KarlaB KarlaB writes: What a great tutorial. I love the front angled zip seam, which would be more figure flattering for me, I think. And what a great thing to be able to confidently change a pattern I have that I already know fits me! Thank you Threads and Angela!
Posted: 9:31 am on April 5th

Log in or create a free account to post a comment.
﻿