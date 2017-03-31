|
Video: Make an Asymmetrical Design
Video Length: 13:09
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez; Videographer: Gary Junken
In this video excerpted from One Pattern, Many Ways Volume 2, pattern designer and television personality Angela Wolf demonstrates how turn a basic jacket pattern into an asymmetrical zipped style. This video tutorial can be used in conjunction with the "Pattern Hack: Make it Moto" article in Threads #190 (April/May 2017).
Also, don't miss another tutorial in which Angela shares her method for changing a sleeve pattern to add a quilted zippered cuff.
|In One Pattern, Many Ways with Angela Wolf, Vol. 2, she shows you how to get the most from her Evelyn Dress and Jacket pattern. You can follow along as you sew one or both garments for yourself. Learn more and purchase your copy today!
Posted on in garment construction, All How-To, Patterns, All Videos, Threads #190, Angela Wolf, zipper, One Pattern Many Ways, asymmetrical design
