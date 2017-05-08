5 Tips for Organizing Your Fabric Stash

After moving into a new apartment, it was finally time to get my fabric organized.

Get your fabric stash in order

It's nice to imagine your entire fabric stash folded flawlessly on shelves or uniformly stacked in color order. But when stash fabrics come in different shapes and sizes, this vision can seem far-fetched. Some fabrics hold their lovely folded shape when set aside, but there are those that seem to instantly expand, unroll, and topple over before your eyes. That's why you'll want to avoid limiting yourself to one organization method. Often, a variety of techniques are necessary to create the organization system of your dreams. I'll share some tips to help you get started.

1. Sort, sort, sort!

While it may be overwhelming to go through all your fabric piece by piece, it is the only way to know what you have and how best to manage it. As I was going through my hefty stash, for instance, I found multiple scraps of the same fabric in various places. This discovery helped me know exactly what I was dealing with before moving on to the next steps. Once you sort the fabric, you can determine which organizational methods works best for you.

Begin sorting by placing textiles in groups according to fabric type. (If the majority of your projects are color-based, however, you may choose this route, instead.) This means you can make a pile for cottons, knits, denims, wools, silks, satins, flannels, linings, etc., so that everything is accounted for. If you come across a piece of specialty fabric, simply assign it to a "miscellaneous" pile. Now also is a good time to create a scrap bin for fabric pieces that are too small for projects or that have minimal yardage. Alternatively, fabric pieces that are too small to use can be discarded. In addition, consider parting ways with any fabric that you never really liked or can't see yourself using. I realize this is a big step, but if the fabric is just taking up valuable space, it might be worth getting rid of.

This is one portion of my fabric stash that clearly needed attention after multiple moves.

2. Fold bulky fabrics with lots of yardage and thin, easy-to-manage fabrics.

Once you've determined how much of each fabric you have, it should be easier to figure out how to manage the categories.

Bulky fabrics, for instance, take up a lot of space and cannot easily be hidden in baskets or bins. The best thing to do is to fold these textiles as uniformly as possible and stack them on shelves to accommodate their volume. If you have fabrics on bolts, however, feel free to keep them as is. Bolts can be stored easily in a closet, on shelves, or neatly lined up in a row.



These bulky knit and wool fabrics fit perfectly on this wide bookshelf.

Thin, easy-to-manage fabrics are a pleasure to fold, and the little rectangles stay intact once they're set aside. Better still, they don't take up much space. Once folded, stack these textiles on shelves or place them in an appropriately sized basket for maximum visibility.

This 10-inch by 6-inch plastic basket can house a number of thin, folded fabrics.

3. Keep tiny scraps in open bowls or bins.

The easiest way to keep small scraps together and organized is to place them all in a large bowl or bin. This enables you to sift through one container to find exactly what you need. Be sure the container isn't overflowing and that there's plenty of room for more scraps.

For small fabric stashes, a medium-sized bowl may be all you need.

This wheelable storage crate from IKEA provides plenty of room for my ever-growing fabric scrap collection.

4. Make everything as visible as possible.

Organization is about knowing what you have and being able to find it when needed. That's why it's so important to keep everything in your newly organized fabric stash as visible as possible. You may be able to say bye-bye to those last-minute fabric shopping trips and use what you have, now that you can see it.