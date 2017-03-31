Insert a Zipper into a Side Seam

A side zipper in a dress is elegant and discreet. It creates a nice, clean back (or front) by doing away with the interruption of a center seam. It's also easier to zip yourself into a side-seam closure. Despite its benefits, the zipper needs some consideration when moving it from center back to the side seam. With that said, if you see this zipper as a part of your future, this article from Threads #154 (April/May 2011) will show you how to adjust your pattern.

