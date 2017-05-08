Get Graphic with Bias Tape

Finishing edges with bias tape is not new, but using bias tape for bold and graphic accent has gathered interest recently, especially from innovative Japanese designers. Bias-tape lines can detail an edge, fall within the body of a garment, and follow a seam to highlight it. Varying fabrics and colors creates an exciting but simple way to embellish a garment. In this article from Threads #191 (June/July 2017), you'll learn all you need to know about bias tape.
Posted on in sewing, design, garment construction, fabric, downloads, threads magazine, article, Threads #191
