Jeans to Jacket

In her article from Threads #191 (June/July 2017), Mary Ray shares some things she learned when turning a couple of pairs of jeans into a jacket. She writes:

Besides encouraging sustainability in fashion-an idea that sewers have always upheld-upcycling is just plain fun. It's challenging to think beyond the pattern, work with limited fabric, and figure out design and construction details as you go. Repurposing is an interesting way to develop your sewing and planning skills and to see unique projects unfold before you. Each upcycling project is different, but I'll share helpful strategies for breathing new life into old jeans.

Become a Threads Insider today to get access to this and other exclusive Insider-only articles.