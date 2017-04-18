Enter now for the chance to win a Spiegel 60609 sewing machine, a $50 gift certificate to StylishFabric.com, and other fabulous prizes from Threads.

To help celebrate the release of the SewStylish Spring 2017 digital issue and the arrival of spring, we are giving you the opportunity to enter the 2017 SewStylish Spring Fashion Challenge. You could win a grand prize package worth more than $700.



If you're looking for inspiration and expert sewing techniques, be sure to purchase your copy of the SewStylish Spring 2017 special issue or download it directly to your mobile device.

HOW TO ENTER



1. Share your handmade spring-inspired dresses, skirts, tops, shorts, lightweight jackets, and other seasonal garments in the official SewStylish Spring Fashion Challenge photo gallery. Limit five entries per person. Although your entry must be made by you, garment submissions can be newly or previously made.

2. Upload photos of your creations with a short description, including any techniques, materials, or patterns used, before the deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST, May 31, 2017. Be sure to include any information about the garment that will help us understand how it was created.

WINNER SELECTION



One contestant will be chosen as the winner. The winner will be selected in a two-step process.

1. Submissions will be reviewed and judged by Threads editors who will select five semifinalists. The semifinalists will be judged on inspiration, technique, skill, and design.

2. Online members will then choose one winner in an online poll.

PRIZES

The five semifinalists will be awarded a digital copy of the Spring 2017 issue of SewStylish.

Grand Prize package (one winner):

About the Spiegel 60609: The Spiegel 60609 is an easy-to-use and versatile computerized sewing machine. The included 350 stitches (with more than 1,000 stitch variations) are only the beginning. The machine's built-in Wi-Fi technology enables you to make use of the free Spiegel Social sewing app to enhance your sewing experience.



About StylishFabric.com: StylishFabric.com offers a wide selection of high-quality apparel and fashion fabrics by the yard at competitive prices.

[See Official Rules for details.]

This contest is open to legal residents of the United States who are at least 18 years old, and to legal residents of Canada (except Quebec) who are over the age of majority in their province of residence. The Contest is void in Quebec, Puerto Rico, and anywhere else where prohibited. See Official Contest rules for all details.

Save

Save