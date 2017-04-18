tablet edition

Get Threads magazine!

Give a Gift

Enter the 2017 SewStylish Spring Fashion Challenge

Enter now for the chance to win a Spiegel 60609 sewing machine, a $50 gift certificate to StylishFabric.com, and other fabulous prizes from Threads.
The Spiegel 60609 sewing machine includes 350 stitches, built-in Wi-Fi technology, and more.
Grand prize winner will also receive a sewing kit and a $50 gift certificate to StylishFabric.com.
Enter now for the chance to win a Spiegel 60609 sewing machine, a $50 gift certificate to StylishFabric.com, and other fabulous prizes from Threads.

Enter now for the chance to win a Spiegel 60609 sewing machine, a $50 gift certificate to StylishFabric.com, and other fabulous prizes from Threads.

To help celebrate the release of the SewStylish Spring 2017 digital issue and the arrival of spring, we are giving you the opportunity to enter the 2017 SewStylish Spring Fashion Challenge. You could win a grand prize package worth more than $700.

If you're looking for inspiration and expert sewing techniques, be sure to purchase your copy of the SewStylish Spring 2017 special issue or download it directly to your mobile device. 

HOW TO ENTER


1. Share your handmade spring-inspired dresses, skirts, tops, shorts, lightweight jackets, and other seasonal garments in the official SewStylish Spring Fashion Challenge photo gallery. Limit five entries per person. Although your entry must be made by you, garment submissions can be newly or previously made.

2. Upload photos of your creations with a short description, including any techniques, materials, or patterns used, before the deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST, May 31, 2017. Be sure to include any information about the garment that will help us understand how it was created.

WINNER SELECTION


One contestant will be chosen as the winner. The winner will be selected in a two-step process.

1. Submissions will be reviewed and judged by Threads editors who will select five semifinalists. The semifinalists will be judged on inspiration, technique, skill, and design.

2. Online members will then choose one winner in an online poll.

PRIZES

The five semifinalists will be awarded a digital copy of the Spring 2017 issue of SewStylish.

Grand Prize package (one winner):

  1. Spiegel 60609 Sewing Machine ($599.95 MSRP)
  2. $50 E-merchandise gift certificate to StylishFabric.com
  3. Sewing kit courtesy of StylishFabric.com: The kit includes an organizer with one pocket to hold the supplies, assorted spools of thread, pincushion, needle threader, seam ripper, 60-inch measuring tape, thimble, 4-inch sewing scissors, dressmaker pins, and safety pins ($25.00 MSRP)
  4. Smart Sewing Order with Kenneth D. King DVD ($75.00 ARV)
  5. Threads Sewing Guide ($34.95 ARV)
  6. SewStylish Spring 2017 digital issue ($6.99 ARV)

 

About the Spiegel 60609: The Spiegel 60609 is an easy-to-use and versatile computerized sewing machine. The included 350 stitches (with more than 1,000 stitch variations) are only the beginning. The machine's built-in Wi-Fi technology enables you to make use of the free Spiegel Social sewing app to enhance your sewing experience.

About StylishFabric.com: StylishFabric.com offers a wide selection of high-quality apparel and fashion fabrics by the yard at competitive prices.

 

enter to win

[See Official Rules for details.]

This contest is open to legal residents of the United States who are at least 18 years old, and to legal residents of Canada (except Quebec) who are over the age of majority in their province of residence. The Contest is void in Quebec, Puerto Rico, and anywhere else where prohibited. See Official Contest rules for all details.

 

Save

Save
EvamarieGomez

Related Posts

[CLOSED] Don't Miss Your Chance to Enter the 2015 SewStylish Spring Fashion Challenge

Don't Miss Your Chance to Enter the 2014 SewStylish Spring Fashion Challenge

Don't Miss the 2014 SewStylish Fall Fashion Challenge: Enter Now!

Enter the 2013 Fancy Fabrics Challenge

Comments (0)

Log in or create a free account to post a comment.
﻿