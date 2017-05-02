tablet edition

ASDP Quilted Garment Challenge

More from the 2016 Threads/ASDP Quilted Garment Challenge

Each year, Threads poses a themed design challenge to the members of the Association of Sewing and Design Professionals (ASDP), and each year we are delighted by the range of creative solutions the designers produce. In October 2016, we challenged the group to design an ensemble that included at least one major quilted garment. You can read about the challenge and the winners in Threads #191 (June/July 2017). We didn't have space there to show you all the special details that made these pieces stand out from the competition, so let's check them out here.

Debby Spence, Best Overall

Debby Spence

 

This three-piece ensemble comprises a jacket of quilted shibori-dyed silk, with a coordinating silk blouse and pants.

asdp quilted garment challenge

 

Debby's pieced blouse is made of washed silk charmeuse that is embellished with curvilinear quilting, worked by hand and machine.
asdp quilted garment challenge

 

The quilted jacket is beautifully finished inside and could almost be worn inside out to reveal the quilting patterns. asdp quilted garment challenge

 

The coordinating silk dupioni pants have subtle quilting on the waistband, pocket edges, and hem.
asdp quilted garment challenge

 

Gayle Moline, Best Construction

Gayle Moline

 

Gayle's ensemble consists of a salt-and-pepper tweed jacket and skirt. The jacket's ornate floral quilting designs were created by following the motifs on the printed silk lining, using bobbinwork.
asdp quilted garment challenge

 

The jacket edges are trimmed with a double band of bias binding, which also conceals a front zipper closure.
asdp quilted garment challenge

 

The print lining fabric was used to bind the skirt's inner waistband edge.

waistband edge

