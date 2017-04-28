Video: Texturizing Fabrics - Squares on a Grid

Threads contributing editor and sewing expert Judith Neukam shows you how to create a texturized effect on any T-shirt by adding bias-cut velvet fabric squares.
Become an Insider today for access to this and more than 200 members-only videos.
Become an Insider and enjoy unlimited access to:
- All-time favorite articles from Threads
- Special Insider discounts and offers
- Digital access to our most recent issues
- And so much more!
Posted on in sewing, fabric, All Videos, Insider All Access
|
|
Special Sections
|
|
Comments (0)
Become a Threads Insider to join the conversation and post a comment.
Already an Insider? Log in.