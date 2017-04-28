Pattern Review: SBCC Reviver Skirt

This review was originally featured in Threads #191 (June/July 2017).

Skinny Bitch Curvy Chick: Reviver Skirt 330

This stretch skirt with a front drape and raw-edged hem is intended for the petite or petite-plus figure. It is a pull-on style with a hidden elastic waistband. The one-pattern-piece design uses 1 yard of 45-inch-wide fabric (wider fabric is required for size 1X and up). The asymmetrical drape is formed by a diagonal tuck on the skirt's left side, which brings up the hem edge and tucks it into the left side seam and waistband. The skirt takes on a cocoon shape due to the way the fabric wraps around the body. The fabric's wrong side shows at the left hip and in the drape. The pattern instructions are well illustrated and accurate, although step 2 describes the tuck as on the right hip when the illustrations show it to be on the left. Use knits with 75-percent stretch and good recovery, such as swimsuit or activewear fabrics, jersey, or cotton blends with spandex.

(Sized XXS–3X for hips 32–56 in.)

Sewing Tip: Use a stretch stitch to construct this skirt with seams that won't "pop."

-Tested by Karen Konicki, New York, New York

