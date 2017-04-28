Pattern Review: Vogue 1515 Ensemble

This review was originally featured in Threads #191 (June/July 2017).

Vogue 1515

Sandra Betzina is known for designing artistic silhouettes. This ensemble is no exception. It consists of a sleeveless, loose-fitting cropped top with a curved back hemline paired with a yoked A-line skirt with a diagonal piped seam across the front and back that attaches an asymmetrical bottom section. The top has a 5-inch-wide, ruffled stand-up collar shirred with elastic. The pattern includes different pieces for the skirt yoke, one for a pull-on style, the other for a woven yoke with side zipper. The skirt has a hidden pocket on the front yoke facing and a three-dimensional patch pocket with 1-inch boxed corners. Like the top, the skirt works in knits or wovens. The woven skirt has a left-side zipper closure, whereas the knit version has a more curved yoke and an elasticized waist. Our tester found the step 21 illustration misleading. It shows the yoke seam pressed toward the hem, while steps 23 and 24 show it pressed toward the waistline. The notions call for 1⁄2 yard elastic for the collar, but at least 22 inches is required for the smallest size. Many knit or woven fabrics work for this ensemble. Select a fabric with drape for the skirt.

(Sized Misses' A–J for busts 32-55 in. and hips 34.5–57 in.)

Sewing Tip: Consider adding a side-seam zipper to the pull-on top to simplify dressing.

- Tested by Gayle Moline, Manson, Iowa

