Pattern Review: Simplicity Sewstylish 8328

Sewing Tip: The armhole edges of views A and B are on the bias. Staystitch and stabilize them to prevent stretching.

This review was originally featured in Threads #191 (June/July 2017).

Simplicity SewStylish 8328

Enjoy the versatility of special-occasion separates with this ensemble. It features four tops and three skirt variations to create formal looks. The tops have separating zippers at center back. Tops A and B are sleeveless with a raglan-cut armhole and band collar and the option of a fancy trim neckline or a sheer overlay, respectively. Tops C and D feature lace overlays and are sleeveless or long-sleeved. The three-panel full skirts are lined and finished with center-back invisible zippers. Skirt E is floor length, as is skirt F including an overlay. Skirt G is 18 inches long and suggested as a companion to top A, with optional trim at the waistband. These designs may leave some midriff exposed. Check the pattern measurements, and make a muslin to achieve the look you prefer. Our staff seamstress found the skirts require hanging for 24 to 48 hours before hemming. Look for classic evening textiles: satin, taffeta, brocade, dupioni, shantung, sateen. The lace overlays require scalloped selvage, while other overlay versions may feature tulle, mesh, and novelty sheers or sequined fabrics.

(Sized Misses' 4–20 for busts 29.5–42 in. and hips 31.5–44 in.)

Sewing Tip: The armhole edges of views A and B are on the bias. Staystitch and stabilize them to prevent stretching.

-Tested by Norma Bucko, Danbury, Connecticut

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.