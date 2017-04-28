Reader Tip: Press Ribbons with a Flat Iron

This reader-submitted tip was originally featured in Threads #191 (June/July 2017).

I loved the article "Embellishments: Textile links," by Anna Mazur (Threads no. 186, Aug./Sept. 2016). While working on my project, I didn't feel like dragging out my ironing board to press the ribbon and fabric strips. Instead, I pulled out the straightening iron that I use on my hair. I tested the heat setting for compatibility with the ribbon and fabric. Then I gently pulled the ribbon and fabric strips between the iron's plates. The ribbon was pressed from both sides with minimal effort.

-Lisa deMontigny, South Bend, Washington





