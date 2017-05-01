tablet edition

Video: Shape Bias Tape with an Iron

Video Length: 1:43
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez-Bostic and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos

How to Shape Bias Tape

Bias tape may be best known for its flexibility. This versatile material can easily follow any curve, and that's why it's so useful for finishing armholes, necklines, and other shaped edges. Bias tape also can be applied flat as a finish or decorative trim. The secret to negotiating curves is preshaping the tape with your iron. Watch this video to learn how easy it is.

EvamarieGomez

