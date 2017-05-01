tablet edition

Video: Create a Vintage Cuff Design

Video Length: 2:44
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez-Bostic and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos

How to Sew a Vintage S-Shaped Cuff

In this Web extra from Threads #191 (June/July 2017), we show you the first steps in creating the S-shaped cuff from the "How Did They Sew That" department. This vintage-inspired cuff has a delicate S-curved seamline.

