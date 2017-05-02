|
Red Carpet Roundup: 2017 Met Gala
On May 1, 2017, the Metropolitan Museum of Art held is annual, invitation-only benefit gala to help raise funds in support of its Costume Institute and kick off its spring exhibition. This year's theme for the gala and exhibit is Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-between. Rei Kawakubo's Comme des Garçons designs are known for being bold and theatrical. This aesthetic certainly defined the night and inspired many of the red carpet gala looks. Here are some of Threads editors picks for hits and misses at this year's Met Gala.
Carol Fresia, senior technical editor
|Best Dressed
|From left to right: Cara Delevingne, Evan Rachel Wood, Tracee Ellis Ross, Katy Perry, and Solange.
|Worst Dressed
|
From left to right: Kaylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Felicity Jones, Kerry Washington, and Bella
Hadid
Jeannine Clegg, senior copy/production editor
|Best Dressed
|From left to right: Sophie Turner, Ruby Rose, Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson, Jessica Chastain, and Allison
Turner.
|Worst Dressed
|From left to right: Kendall Jenner, Lala Anthony, Madonna, Rihanna, and Caroline Kennedy.
Norma Bucko, Seamstress
|Best Dressed
|From left to right: Jennifer Lopez, Diane Kruger, Emily Ratajkowski, Daisy Ridley, Reese Witherspoon,
Selena Gomez, and Blake Lively.
|Worst Dressed
|From left to right: Halle Berry, Bella Hadid, Caroline Kennedy, Helen Laischahn and Pharrell Williams,
Kendall Jenner, and Chrissy Teigen.
Notable Men of the Gala
Not to be outdone by the women, a few Met Gala male attendees also donned some interesting attire. Some opted for traditional looks with a twist, while others were inspired by the gala's bold theme.
