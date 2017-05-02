Red Carpet Roundup: 2017 Met Gala

On May 1, 2017, the Metropolitan Museum of Art held is annual, invitation-only benefit gala to help raise funds in support of its Costume Institute and kick off its spring exhibition. This year's theme for the gala and exhibit is Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-between. Rei Kawakubo's Comme des Garçons designs are known for being bold and theatrical. This aesthetic certainly defined the night and inspired many of the red carpet gala looks. Here are some of Threads editors picks for hits and misses at this year's Met Gala.

Carol Fresia, senior technical editor



Best Dressed From left to right: Cara Delevingne, Evan Rachel Wood, Tracee Ellis Ross, Katy Perry, and Solange.

Worst Dressed From left to right: Kaylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Felicity Jones, Kerry Washington, and Bella Hadid

Jeannine Clegg, senior copy/production editor



Best Dressed From left to right: Sophie Turner, Ruby Rose, Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson, Jessica Chastain, and Allison

Turner.

Worst Dressed From left to right: Kendall Jenner, Lala Anthony, Madonna, Rihanna, and Caroline Kennedy.

Norma Bucko, Seamstress

Best Dressed From left to right: Jennifer Lopez, Diane Kruger, Emily Ratajkowski, Daisy Ridley, Reese Witherspoon,

Selena Gomez, and Blake Lively.

Worst Dressed From left to right: Halle Berry, Bella Hadid, Caroline Kennedy, Helen Laischahn and Pharrell Williams,

Kendall Jenner, and Chrissy Teigen.

Notable Men of the Gala

Not to be outdone by the women, a few Met Gala male attendees also donned some interesting attire. Some opted for traditional looks with a twist, while others were inspired by the gala's bold theme.



The Men From left to right: Joe Jonas in custom H&M, Aziz Ansari in Ermenegildo Zenga Couture, Donald Glover in Burberry, Future in custom H&M, Sean Combs in an embellished ensemble, Rami Malek in Dior Homme, Wiz Khalifa in Thom Browne, and Michael B. Jordan in Ralph Lauren.

Photos: E! News and Vogue.com

