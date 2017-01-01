Bridal Ensemble
Threads #191 (June/July 17)
Seen in "Pattern Review" department of the Threads June/July 2017 issue, this lovely bridal ensemble was made using Simplicity SewStylish 8328.
Take a 360° view of this jumpsuit and zoom in for a closer look at it's details.
Photos by: Jack Deutsch
Tips on Viewing
Rotate: Click and drag your mouse over the garment to rotate or use the left/right arrow buttons provided. Zoom: Use the plus/minus buttons to zoom in on garment details and then use arrows to rotate.