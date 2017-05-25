|
Video - Essential Tools: Pins
Video Length: 3:24
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez-Bostic and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos
FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME!
If you've ever shopped for straight pins, you may have noticed that there are many options at your disposal. To help you make a more informed decision, sewing expert Judith Neukam reviews a variety of pins and offers her recommendation.
Posted on in All Videos, tools & supplies, pins
|
|
Special Sections
|
|
Comments (0)
Log in or create a free account to post a comment.