Video - Essential Tools: Pins

Video Length: 3:24
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez-Bostic and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos

If you've ever shopped for straight pins, you may have noticed that there are many options at your disposal. To help you make a more informed decision, sewing expert Judith Neukam reviews a variety of pins and offers her recommendation.
