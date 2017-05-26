|
Video - Essential Tools: Machine Needles
Video Length: 3:43
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez-Bostic and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos
Judith Neukam walks you through sewing machine needle anatomy and how to read the needle packaging. She also highlights various machine needles types and their uses.
