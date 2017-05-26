Video - Essential Tools: Machine Needles

tablet edition

Video Length: 3:43
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez-Bostic and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos

Judith Neukam walks you through sewing machine needle anatomy and how to read the needle packaging. She also highlights various machine needles types and their uses.
