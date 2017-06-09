[CLOSED] Vote for the Winner of the 2017 SewStylish Spring Fashion Challenge

UPDATE: This poll is now closed. Thanks for voting, and stay tuned for the results!

The 2017 SewStylish Spring Fashion Challenge has come to a close and the five semifinalist have been chosen. Now, it's your turn to vote for your favorite!



Per contest rules, Threads editors reviewed all entry photos and descriptions, and judged them on inspiration, technique, skill, and design. Help determine the winner of this year's Spring Fashion Challenge by choosing your favorite garment from the poll below. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. EST, June 16, 2017. The winner will be announced soon thereafter.



The winner will receive the Grand Prize package:



Here are this year's semifinalists, in no particular order.

Vintage 1950s Style Easter Dress

by Dawn1860

Upcycled/Refashioned Denim Dress

by ThanksImadethem

Semiformal Dresses

by Missgineen

Elegant Spring Olive Jacket

by user-3167338