Vote for the Winner of the 2017 SewStylish Spring Fashion Challenge

The 2017 SewStylish Spring Fashion Challenge has come to a close and the five semifinalist have been chosen. Now, it's your turn to vote for your favorite!

Per contest rules, Threads editors reviewed all entry photos and descriptions, and judged them on inspiration, technique, skill, and design. Help determine the winner of this year's Spring Fashion Challenge by choosing your favorite garment from the poll below. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. EST, June 16, 2017. The winner will be announced soon thereafter.

The winner will receive the Grand Prize package:

  1. Spiegel 60609 Sewing Machine ($599.95 MSRP)
  2. $50 E-merchandise gift certificate to StylishFabric.com
  3. Sewing kit courtesy of StylishFabric.com: The kit includes an organizer with one pocket to hold the supplies, assorted spools of thread, pincushion, needle threader, seam ripper, 60-inch measuring tape, thimble, 4-inch sewing scissors, dressmaker pins, and safety pins ($25.00 MSRP)
  4. Smart Sewing Order with Kenneth D. King DVD ($75.00 ARV)
  5. Threads Sewing Guide ($34.95 ARV)
  6. SewStylish Spring 2017 digital issue ($6.99 ARV)

Here are this year's semifinalists, in no particular order.

2017 sewstylish spring fashion challenge Vintage 1950s Style Easter Dress
by Dawn1860
2017 sewstylish spring fashion challenge Upcycled/Refashioned Denim Dress
by ThanksImadethem
2017 sewstylish spring fashion challenge Semiformal Dresses
by Missgineen
2017 sewstylish spring fashion challenge Elegant Spring Olive Jacket
by user-3167338
2017 sewstylish spring fashion challenge Bias Tape Strip Pieced Dress
by ThanksImadethem
