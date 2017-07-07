Pattern Roundup: Palazzo Pants

Palazzo pants have been around with varying degrees of popularity since the 1920s. They are wide-legged slacks that gained popularity when celebrities like Coco Chanel strutted the look. The slacks proved practical for work because of their spacious design. However, wearing them in places other than the home and as resort wear was often deemed inappropriate in those early days.

Now, palazzo pants are experiencing a resurgence. There is an abundance of palazzo patterns available for sewers of all levels. Here are a few noteworthy options.

Simplicity 8134 These fun pants are easy to make and offer lots of leeway for your own take on the design. Options are a wrap-front pant and an elasticized waist pant with extrawide legs. Simplicity recommends using batiks, challis, cotton and linen types, double georgette, gauze, and silky fabrics.

Vogue 8955 These pants take fashion to another level. They are the perfect pick for a fancy night out or if you want to look professional yet stylish. They have side pockets and a back zipper. Waistband options are ruched or tied with an attached sash. Note that these wide pleated pants require as much as 4 1/2 yards of fabric. Chiffon, georgette, burnout wovens, and lining fabrics are recommended for this pattern.

Vogue 9257 This palazzo pant pattern features waistband, front zipper, double front pleats, and side-seam pockets. Vogue recommends using men's suiting, linen blends, or seersucker for the pants.