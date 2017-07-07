Pattern Review: Marfy 3949 Top

This review was originally featured in Threads #192 (August/September 2017).

Marfy 3949

This versatile pattern is planned as an asymmetrical top with eight panels, a sweetheart or V-neckline, right-side zipper closure, and a left-front lace overlay with one lace sleeve. The four pattern pieces for the right side are strapless, and the four for the left side extend to the shoulder. Cutting symmetrical pieces yields either a bustier or a long-sleeve top with a deep V-neck in back, as shown. Marfy patterns are hand-cut in individual sizes, without seam or hem allowances, and do not include instructions. Pattern pieces are identified in four languages and letters mark corresponding match points. Considering the minimal information, the sewing is fairly easy. Note: Cut the scalloped selvage from lace yardage and apply it along the edges as a finish. For more structure, consider adding boning. Try Mikado silk, brocade, satin, velvet, or any dressy woven fabric with an overlay of re-embroidered or chantilly lace.

(Sized European 42–46 for busts 34.5–38 in.)

Sewing Tip: Tack the lace to the underlay along the neckline and lower edges.

-Tested by Sandi Barrett, Marlborough, Massachusetts

