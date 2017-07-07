Pattern Review: McCall's 7513 Jacket

This review was originally featured in Threads #192 (August/September 2017).

McCall's 7513

This jacket has a lined bodice and sleeves, a fitted waist, notch collar, button front, vertical bust darts, one-piece sleeves, four-piece bodice back, detachable partial belt, and two peplum styles. The peplum choices are a flared front with deep pleats across the back, or a full circle. Two views can be made with a lowered back hemline. The waistline seam rises approximately 1 inch in front and sits at the natural waistline in back. The sewing directions are accurate, and our tester and staff seamstress found no fault with them. This design works in brocade, tweed, jacquard, velvet, velveteen, featherwale corduroy, lightweight wool, and supple denim.

(Sized Misses' 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in.)

Sewing Tip: Understitch the collar to create a nice sharp edge.

-Tested by Sandy Hulshizer, Georgetown, Texas

