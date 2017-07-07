Pattern Review: Butterick 6146 Dress

Sewing Tip: Hand-baste the long seams before sewing if you are concerned about the fabric shifting or stretching.

This review was originally featured in Threads #192 (August/September 2017).

Butterick 6146

This design by Connie Crawford is a graceful floor-length fit-and-flare gown with a sweeping skirt and sleeveless or short-sleeved versions. It features a flattering gentle V-neck front and scoop-V neck in back. The front and back princess seams originate at the neckline. These paneled seams offer an opportunity for a custom fit. The completed dress is fully lined and has a center-back invisible zipper closure, plus an all-in-one facing applied over the lining. The facing is a nice touch, as it offers additional support to the shoulders and neckline, or could be an alternative to lining the dress. The detailed instructions include fitting tips throughout. All seams match up and there are plenty of notches, which are helpful on long seams. You can save fabric with a textile that works in a non-nap layout. Our tester laid the pattern on the fabric using a non-nap layout and saved 1-1⁄2 yards from the recommended yardage. Appropriate fabric choices include crepe, lace, stable knits, sequined and novelty fabrics.

(Sized Misses'/Women's XS–6X [3–44W] for busts 34–68 in. and hips 35–76 in.)

Sewing Tip: Hand-baste the long seams before sewing if you are concerned about the fabric shifting or stretching.

-Tested by Patty Robison, Bellingham, Washington

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.