Pattern RoundUp: Handkerchief Hems

Handkerchief hems add a fun element to the average skirt or dress design. The hems' points bring movement and sassy flair to full skirts. Though handkerchief hems look complex, they're often nothing more than straight edges and are simple to cut and hem. Handkerchief hem patterns are often rated as easy by pattern companies, making them attractive to sewing enthusiasts of all levels. Here are a few handkerchief hem dress patterns with varying takes on the design.

Butterick 6349 sports a V-neck design with two straps and optional self-belt. The garment sections are cut on the bias, giving the dresses a pretty drape. Under the flowing outer layer is an attached short slip with the option for a hem band. One dress version also has contrasting lower sections. This is a relatively quick design to sew, and it's the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Recommended fabrics are: chambray, voile, broadcloth, challis, gauze, and linen.

McCall's 7315 has a range of options. The fitted and lined bodice has several sleeve and neckline styles. All versions have a back zipper and a narrow handkerchief hem. One design includes a contasting skirt hem band. McCall's recommends using challis, cotton, blends, sateen, and chambray fabrics.

Vogue 1547 offers a simple yet chic design. This fitted and lined dress with invisible back zipper has a flowing sheer overlay that features deep handkerchief corners. Vogue recommends chiffon, organza, and voile fabrics for the overlay and dress. For the lining, Vogue suggests china silk and charmeuse.