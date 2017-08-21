Autumn Sewing Inspiration

This year's fall fashion features lush fabrics, vintage influences, and polished looks. There are lots of great patterns out there to make this season's styles part of your wardrobe. In "Sew for Autumn," Threads #193 Oct./Nov. 2017, author Stephani L. Miller included many suggestions for achieving the trending looks, and we're sharing additional pattern options below.

Suit Separates

BurdaStyle Vintage Sissy trouser suit V10-70

Vogue 1388 Jacket with collar detail and slim pants

BurdaStyle 6898 Long or short jacket and cigarette trousers

Comfy Knit Wear

McCall's 7474 Knit cowl-neck tunic with high-low hem

Tessuti Yuki Dress tunic dress

Simplicity 1014 Tunic with cowl or hood

Shirtdresses

Hot Patterns HP1215 Metropolitan Jermyn Street Shirtdress

Closet Case Patterns Kalle Shirt and Dress

Marfy 4003 Sporty shirtdress

Midi Skirts

BurdaStyle Midi Skirt 05/2017 #120 Gathered waist skirt

Butterick 4136 Gored skirt

Vogue 9090 Pleated skirt

Glamorous Dresses

Butterick 6380 Sweetheart neckline dress

EvaDress Patterns E50-8437 1951 Evening gown, slip, and stole

Vogue 1475 Ruched floor-length dress

The Bias-Cut Plaid Maxi

McCall's 7154 Fitted long dress with neck and skirt bands

Decades of Style 3014 Leading lady gown

Butterick 5182 Misses empire waist dress with train

Luxe Suits

Style Arc Bronnie Tuxedo Jacket & Antoinette Pant

BurdaStyle 12/2016 #125 Tuxedo blazer and 12/2016 #126 Straight trouser





Simplicity 2446 Amazing Fit jacket and Simplicity 8056 Amazing Fit flared pant

When you head to the fabric store, keep in mind the Pantone Color Institute's seasonal palettes based on New York and London.

If you want to shop for fabrics from the comfort of your home, here are some reputable online resources that offer on-trend fabrics:

EmmaOneSock

MoodFabrics

NYFashionCenterFabrics

What are your plans for fall sewing? Please share in the Comments section below.

