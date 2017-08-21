|
Autumn Sewing Inspiration
This year's fall fashion features lush fabrics, vintage influences, and polished looks. There are lots of great patterns out there to make this season's styles part of your wardrobe. In "Sew for Autumn," Threads #193 Oct./Nov. 2017, author Stephani L. Miller included many suggestions for achieving the trending looks, and we're sharing additional pattern options below.
Suit Separates
BurdaStyle Vintage Sissy trouser suit V10-70
Vogue 1388 Jacket with collar detail and slim pants
BurdaStyle 6898 Long or short jacket and cigarette trousers
Comfy Knit Wear
McCall's 7474 Knit cowl-neck tunic with high-low hem
Tessuti Yuki Dress tunic dress
Simplicity 1014 Tunic with cowl or hood
Shirtdresses
Hot Patterns HP1215 Metropolitan Jermyn Street Shirtdress
Closet Case Patterns Kalle Shirt and Dress
Marfy 4003 Sporty shirtdress
Midi Skirts
BurdaStyle Midi Skirt 05/2017 #120 Gathered waist skirt
Butterick 4136 Gored skirt
Vogue 9090 Pleated skirt
Glamorous Dresses
Butterick 6380 Sweetheart neckline dress
EvaDress Patterns E50-8437 1951 Evening gown, slip, and stole
Vogue 1475 Ruched floor-length dress
The Bias-Cut Plaid Maxi
McCall's 7154 Fitted long dress with neck and skirt bands
Decades of Style 3014 Leading lady gown
Butterick 5182 Misses empire waist dress with train
Luxe Suits
Style Arc Bronnie Tuxedo Jacket & Antoinette Pant
BurdaStyle 12/2016 #125 Tuxedo blazer and 12/2016 #126 Straight trouser
Simplicity 2446 Amazing Fit jacket and Simplicity 8056 Amazing Fit flared pant
When you head to the fabric store, keep in mind the Pantone Color Institute's seasonal palettes based on New York and London.
If you want to shop for fabrics from the comfort of your home, here are some reputable online resources that offer on-trend fabrics:
What are your plans for fall sewing? Please share in the Comments section below.
