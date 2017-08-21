tablet edition

Get Threads magazine!

Give a Gift

Autumn Sewing Inspiration

This year's fall fashion features lush fabrics, vintage influences, and polished looks. There are lots of great patterns out there to make this season's styles part of your wardrobe. In "Sew for Autumn," Threads #193 Oct./Nov. 2017, author Stephani L. Miller included many suggestions for achieving the trending looks, and we're sharing additional pattern options below. 

Suit Separates

 V10-70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BurdaStyle Vintage Sissy trouser suit V10-70 

 V1388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vogue 1388 Jacket with collar detail and slim pants

 

 B6898

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BurdaStyle 6898 Long or short jacket and cigarette trousers

 Comfy Knit Wear

M7474

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

McCall's 7474 Knit cowl-neck tunic with high-low hem

 

 Yuki Dress Yuki Dress Pattern

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tessuti Yuki Dress tunic dress

Simplicity 1014 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Simplicity 1014 Tunic with cowl or hood

Shirtdresses

 HP 1215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hot Patterns HP1215 Metropolitan Jermyn Street Shirtdress

 

 Kalle shirt and dress

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closet Case Patterns Kalle Shirt and Dress

 

 F4003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marfy 4003 Sporty shirtdress

 Midi Skirts

 Burda midi skirt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BurdaStyle Midi Skirt 05/2017 #120 Gathered waist skirt

 B4136Skirt pattern

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Butterick 4136 Gored skirt

 V9090

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vogue 9090 Pleated skirt

Glamorous Dresses 

B6380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Butterick 6380 Sweetheart neckline dress

 

 E50-8437

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EvaDress Patterns E50-8437 1951 Evening gown, slip, and stole

 

 

 

v1475

 

 Vogue 1475 Ruched floor-length dress

 

 The Bias-Cut Plaid Maxi 

M7154

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

McCall's 7154 Fitted long dress with neck and skirt bands

 

decades of style 3014

 Decades of Style 3014 Leading lady gown

 

 B5182

Butterick 5182 Misses empire waist dress with train

 Luxe Suits

 

 Bronnie Jacket

Antionette Pant

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Style Arc Bronnie Tuxedo Jacket & Antoinette Pant

 

 Tuxedo blazer Straight trouser

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BurdaStyle 12/2016 #125 Tuxedo blazer and 12/2016 #126 Straight trouser

 

 Simplicty 2446pattern

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Simplicity 8056 pattern

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Simplicity 2446 Amazing Fit jacket and Simplicity 8056 Amazing Fit flared pant

 

 When you head to the fabric store, keep in mind the Pantone Color Institute's seasonal palettes based on New York and London. 

 

If you want to shop for fabrics from the comfort of your home, here are some reputable online resources that offer on-trend fabrics:

EmmaOneSock

MoodFabrics

NYFashionCenterFabrics

What are your plans for fall sewing? Please share in the Comments section below.
MeganCooney

Related Posts

Summer Project: No Pattern Bias Skirt

Pattern RoundUp: Handkerchief Hems

Pattern Roundup: Palazzo Pants

Black & White Asymetrical Tunic Top

Comments (0)

Log in or create a free account to post a comment.
﻿