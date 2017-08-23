Custom Shoulder Pad Pattern

To make your own shoulder pads, download and print the patterns shown and follow Mary's instructions in Threads #193 (Oct./Nov. 2017) to make the pads. Check that the marked lines print at the measurements given. These pads are easily customizable: Simply enlarge or reduce the original pattern as desired, and add or omit the inner layers to personalize the thickness. If your shoulders are asymmetrical, you can make one pad slightly thicker than the other to balance your silhouette. Don't hesitate to try these shoulder pads in other types of jackets and blouses. Insert them in any garment that could benefit from a bit of oomph at the shoulders.