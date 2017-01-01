Vintage Dress Copy

Vintage Dress Copy

Threads #193 (Oct/Nov 2017)

This dress is a copy of a dress the model's mother wore in the 1950s. Read Threads #193 for a step-by-step method to disassemble and re-create favorite garments..

Take a 360° view of this dress and zoom in for a closer look at it's details.

Photos by: Jack Deutsch

Tips on Viewing

Rotate: Click and drag your mouse over the garment to rotate or use the left/right arrow buttons provided. Zoom: Use the plus/minus buttons to zoom in on garment details and then use arrows to rotate.