An Inside Look at Vintage Dior Strapless Gowns from the 1950s

Dior famously said, "Without foundations, there can be no fashion." This interior demonstrates what he meant. The corselet is a princess-line bodice, which has more seams, thus more opportunities, to fine-tune its fit. Note the boning, the strong hook-and-eye closure, the W-shaped underwire, which extends across the bodice front. This underwire is special, and I've only seen it in Dior foundations. Also note what are referred to as Hollywood darts-horizontal darts that run between the bust apexes, to give shaping that holds the bodice against the sternum. Dior extended the boning over the bust. To people who say never to do this, my response is, if Dior did it, it's good enough for me.