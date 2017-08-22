Reader Tip: Tame Your Embroidery Floss

This reader-submitted tip was originally featured in Threads #193 (October/November 2017).

Embroidery floss can become a tangled mess, but I finally found a solution. Each time I empty a spool of Gütermann thread, I reuse the spool to wind up my embroidery floss. The thread locks on these spools are distinct from other brands and perfect for holding thick threads in place. Wound on spools, your floss collection does not tangle, and it is easy to find your favorite colors.

-Naomi Vanderkindren, San Francisco, California





