How to make a comfy custom patchwork pillow

It's a good thing these pillows are quick and easy to make because once you make one, you'll want to add more to your home décor.

They are 24 inches square and, depending on how you stuff them, they can be a soft throw pillow or a comfortable floor cushion. Make one for your pets to nap on or a few for extra seating when playing video games or hanging out around the coffee table. They will also find their way onto the sofa as extralarge pillows, perfect for napping. Whatever the purpose, each pillow's nine-piece patchwork top is a quick way to brighten up any room.

This version is made from 100-percent cotton quilting fabric. Since you can use almost any stable fabric, the options are plentiful. Choose fabric that is already in your home or some great sheeting or even plushy microfiber fleece. Have fun selecting your combinations. Play with your print choices as well as your color options. You may want to double your selection and make two at a time for a matching set.

Supplies

Nine 9-inch fabric squares for the pillow front

25-inch fabric square for the pillow back

16-ounce bag of fiberfill

Pillow construction

Prewash and dry the fabric. Press the fabric if it can be pressed. Arrange the 9-inch squares in a 3-by-3 array. Make sure that the nap or prints are oriented in the desired direction. Sew three squares into a strip. With right sides together, align the adjacent edges of two squares; pin to secure. Next, with right sides together align the adjacent edges of the remaining square and pin. Sew both seams with a 1/2-inch-wide seam allowance. Repeat for the remaining two rows of squares, to create three strips. If the fabric may be pressed, press each seam as sewn. Then press each set of seam allowances open. If the fabric can't be pressed, use quilting or basting spray to hold the seam allowances open. Join the strips. With right sides together, align the long edges of two strips, making sure to match the existing seams. Sew with a 1/2-inch-wide seam allowance. Join the remaining strip, completing the nine-square pillow front. Press or spray-baste the seam allowances open as in step 3. With right sides together, lay the pillow back atop the front, aligning the edges, and pin. Beginning near one edge's center, sew the front and back together with a 1/2-inch-wide seam allowance. Pivot at the corners to follow the fabric edge and stop stitching 5 inches from the beginning stitch, so there's an opening for turning the pillow right side out. Trim the corners at an angle so you can turn them easily and create sharp corners. Turn the pillow right side out, gently pushing the corners out. Stuff the pillow evenly with polyester fiberfill. Fold in the seam allowances along the opening, and slipstitch the opening closed.

Now that you have this comfortable pillow, take a break, play a game, or just sit down. Afterward, you will find yourself heading out for more fabric squares for the next pillow. Let us know what combinations you choose or your favorite pillow use. Who in your household likes it more-the humans or the pets? In my house, if you move, you lose, because our four-footed companions take over every time.

