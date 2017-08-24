This review was originally featured in Threads #193 (October/November 2017).

McCall's 7547

These close-fitting jeans and overalls are a great wardrobe update. The pattern can be made as shorts or full length with a choice of tapered or bell bottom shapes. The bottom edge of the 2-1⁄4-inch-wide waistband sits at the natural waist. Details include belt loops, mock fly, lapped side-zipper closure, back waist darts, front and back bibs with shoulder straps, and three styles of patch pockets. The pattern is marked "easy," but the topstitching requires patience. Our tester suggests lining the bib and pockets. Our staff seamstress recommends sewing the carriers about 3⁄8 inch below the waistband before turning them up and basting them to the waistband's top edge. This will prevent the carriers from rising above the waistband when wearing a belt. This pattern works well with medium-weight woven fabrics such as twill, denim, and velveteen.

(Sized Misses' 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 in. and hips 32.5–46 in.)

Style Tip: Topstitch with a contrasting thread for extra detailing.

-Tested by Colleen Hubbard, Duluth, Minnesota

