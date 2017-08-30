Pattern Review: How to Do Fashion No. 7 Ensemble

This review was originally featured in Threads #193 (October/November 2017).

How to Do Fashion: No. 7 Vanløse

A 1930s-inspired ensemble exudes a timeless elegance. The blouse has a curved empire waistline with the front bodice cut on the bias, curved shoulder seams with an extended cap, 3⁄4-inch-deep shoulder tucks that fold toward center front, a boatneck with slight cowl, and a back-neckline opening with a button-and-loop closure. The trousers sit at the natural waist and have wide legs, a side-zipper closure, and back darts. The company's website includes sew-alongs, adjustment guide, tips, tricks, and a lot of inspiration. Our tester enjoyed the ensemble's style, and the simplicity of putting it together. She found a printing flaw on the pattern. On the top's back bottom pattern piece D, the size markings at the center-back seam are backward. The pattern is beautifully packaged and comes with a sew-in woven label. Pattern pieces are printed on both sides of the paper, so it is necessary to trace them. Our seamstress suggests printing the PDF pattern in color. She also incorporated a 13-inch invisible zipper down the center back for easier dressing, as the taffeta we used had no stretch. A fabric with some stretch will likely not need a zipper. Charmeuse, crepe de Chine, crepe-back satin, and cotton voile would be good fabric choices.

(Sized European 34–48 [US 2–16] for busts 33.1–46.5 in. and hips 37–50.4 in.)

Style Tip: Make this ensemble in stretch fabric or jersey knit for a comfortable, casual vibe.

-Tested by Karen Konicki, New York

