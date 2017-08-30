Pattern Review: Hot Patterns Fast & Fabulous La Strada T-Shirt 1167

This review was originally featured in Threads #193 (October/November 2017).

Hot Patterns: Fast & Fabulous La Strada T-Shirt 1167

The La Strada T-shirt blouse has a slouchy, relaxed silhouette, V-neckline, dropped shoulders, a curved yoke seamed at center back, and a high-low shirttail hem. The front pieces and back are gathered onto the yoke, and the neck band, which is cut in one with the front, is gathered at center back. The sewing instructions and illustrations are accurate. Our tester believes the steps for attaching the yoke and drawing up the gathers would be clearer if the notches were numbered or lettered. She liked how the blouse assembly is grouped by task, such as gathering all the pieces in one phase. This approach saves time. The only time-consuming step was attaching the yoke to the blouse. The yardage chart is found on the pattern envelope flap, and our tester found the fabric layout uses more fabric than necessary, so use common sense to lay out the pattern. You'll find this to be a versatile piece that can be worn anywhere, depending on the fabric you choose. Select silk jersey, tricot, knits, and other fabrics that drape.

(Sized 6–26 for busts 32–52 in.)

Sewing Tip: Do a trial layout to determine exact fabric yardage.

-Tested by Nancy Muro, Wallingford, Connecticut

