Sewing Saves: Seam Allowance Substitution

There are a number of ways the addition of a seam allowance can save or enhance a garment. If, for example, you've inadvertently cut a garment section intended to be placed on the fold as two separate pieces-minus seam allowances-you can save the garment by "creating" a seam allowance. I have a clever method for doing this. (Hint: The lining saves the day.) I'll show you a version for straight seams and another for curved seams.

I've used the same technique to enlarge a too-small garment, and to connect garment fabrics that are too thick to seam together. If your fabric is narrow, and you're barely able to fit a pattern piece on it, try this approach. It also works well for reversible fabrics, as it produces an attractive finish on the right and wrong sides. Select a lining fabric that's strong enough to withstand wear, and that complements the garment's fashion fabric.

For straight seams

In this technique, the lining seams hold the garment together, and their seam allowances secure and bind the outer fabric pieces. This method works well for straight seams, as at the shoulders and sides.

1. Cut the outer and lining fabrics. Omit the shoulder and side seam allowances from the outer fabric. Widen the lining shoulder and side seam allowances to 1 inch.

2. Join the lining pieces. With right sides together, sew the shoulder and side seams.

3. Apply the outer fabric. With wrong sides together, place the garment front and back sections onto the corresponding lining areas, matching the seamlines. Pin securely.

4. Secure the lining seam allowances. Press them under 1⁄2 inch, then press them flat, over the outer fabric raw edges. Pin, then sew them down by hand or machine. This line of stitching anchors the outer fabric to the lining and secures the lining edges.