Inspiring Vintage Aprons

This exquisite full apron with straps that cross in the back is made of a fine cotton and trimmed with fine cotton lace. Its pretty curved hem and beautiful construction make it one of my favorites from the collection.

I recently came across a collection of seldom-used and new full or half aprons in a linen closet at my parents' home. Many of the aprons in that pile are handmade and were given to my mother by friends and family who knew that this practical woman has worn an apron nearly every day of her adult life. The aprons' interesting construction and pocket details may serve as inspiration for sewing your own full or half aprons, or even an entire garment.

