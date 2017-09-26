Sewing-Related Events in October 2017

Oct. 5–7: Original Sewing and Quilt Expo, Fredericksburg, Virginia. The three-day event is packed with activities for all sewing enthusiasts. There is a multitude of classes offered, including several on using a serger, paper piecing, creating fabric landscapes, fitting, garment design, and more. Event attendees will have ample opportunity to shop and find inspiration in the exhibit hall. A display gallery will showcase quilts created using vintage patterns that were given a modern twist. Also, independent pattern companies will features dozens of their designs during several scheduled runway fashion shows.

Oct. 11–15: The Knitting and Stitching Show, Alexandra Palace, London. With over 200 workshops and talks planned, there's bound to be a class for everyone, from novice sewer to expert knitter. There's also time to shop for knitting and stitching supplies. Attendees will have access to 20 curated textile galleries, where they can view the intricate designs of the United Kingdom's top textile artists.

Oct. 20–22: Autumn Quilt Festival Malvern, Great Malvern, United Kingdom. The three-day festival at the Three Counties Showground focuses on weaving, spinning, knitting, and more. Visitors can browse vendor stalls that display products at discounted prices.

Oct. 20: Rhinebeck Trunk Show, Kingston, New York. This lead-up event to the New York State Sheep & Wool Festival (see below) runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the evening before the festival, about 10 miles from the festival site. Two dozen independent artisans will sell their handmade wool and wool products.

Oct. 21–22: New York State Sheep and Wool Festival, Rhinebeck, New York. Fiber-arts lovers and knitters get their wool fix at this two-day event that includes competitions, demonstrations, book signings, livestock displays, and a Make It With Wool fashion show, among other events. There's even a sheep-to-shawl contest.

Oct. 26–29: Stitching, Sewing and Hobbycrafts, Glasgow, United Kingdom. The show, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, includes Japanese-themed demonstrations, from gift wrapping to embroidery known as shashiko. Workshops also will be offered on jewelry making, decoupage, and make-and-take projects. A ticket to the show gives attendees access to the concurrent Crafts for Christmas show, too.

Oct. 13, 2017–Jan. 7, 2018: Walk the runway with Iris Van Herpen: Transforming Fashion at the Cincinnati Art Museum. This exhbition does what the headline entails. The Cincinnati Art Museum will feature internationally acclaimed artist Iris Van Herpen's avant-garde garments. She illustrates the future of fashion by incorporating 3-D designs into her fabrics. She uses unconventional objects, such as woven metal and metal umbrella ribs, to form her garments.