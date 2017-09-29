Pattern Roundup: Designs for Sweater Knits

With fall in full swing in the Northern Hemisphere, it's time to pack away the lightweight summer attire and turn to autumnal fashion. Every season brings new trends; the comfy and stylish sweater-knit patterns shown will give you an up-to-date fall look. Seek out soft, lofty, textured knits for the relaxed and oversized effect that's most current.

The Butterick 6388 pattern includes four garments and is rated easy to sew. You can sew pleated pants, a draped-collar vest, a lapped-collar dress, and a lapped-collar top. The dress and tops have dropped shoulder seams, a back yoke, and diagonal side-front seams; make them with or without long sleeves. Pockets are added to the side-front seams in the dress version. The interesting seamlines make it simple to try creative color blocking in these garments. The narrow, double-pleated pants also have side-front pockets and an elasticized waist. The vest is semifitted and unlined. Since both sides of the fabric show in the vest, choose a textile with an attractive wrong side.

This Brooklyn Knit Top by Style Arc defines cozy to a T. This pattern has a generously proportioned cowl-neck collar and extended shoulders. The sleeves and hem are finished with a sewn-on band. The top includes a bonus: side-seam pockets. Style Arc recommends using sweater knit, bonded knit, or merino knit for your fabrics.

Tessuti's Yuki Dress pattern is a simple pullover tunic dress adorned with a funnel-like collar with a drawstring tie. It has a tapered hemline and side pockets. Recommended fabrics for the dress are drapey fabrics with body; it's designed for wovens, but don't hesitate to try it with cushy sweater knits or boiled wool for a fall-to-winter layering piece.

This Poncho pattern by BurdaStyle, December 2016 #121, is marked as easy and quick to sew. Although it's called a poncho, it's a dolman-sleeved pullover top with an ample, cut-on cowl collar. There is lots of leeway with your fabric choice: Go bold with a brightly patterned knit, or keep it simple with a low-key sweatshirt or fleece fabric.

Do you plan to stitch up any comfy, slouchy knit tops for the cooler months? What do you like to pair them with?