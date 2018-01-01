No-twist Zipper Dress
See this retro-style sheath dress from every angle in this 360-degree garment viewer.
Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.
Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.
Sign up for the Threads eletter
Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.×
Threads Insider
Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.Start Your Free Trial
Already an Insider? Log in
Subscribe to Threads today
Save up to 37% and get a free giftSubscribe
Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, exclusive articles and more.
Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.
© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.
Subscribe today and save up to 44%Subscribe
Log in or create an account to post a comment.Sign up Log in