Pattern Review: Decades of Style Chore Skirt 106

Revive a vintage silhouette: From the Decades Everyday line, this midcalf-length, pleated skirt has a hem circumference of 109 inches.

The design includes a narrow waistband described as a “waist binding,” and side-seam pockets camouflaged by pleats. The left-side pleat also hides the 12-inch zipper closure. A 10-inch-wide hem band contributes to the skirt’s voluminous look and is an opportunity to use a coordinating fabric.

Six pleats fold away from center front. In the extrafull back, 14 pleats (eight of which are double stacked) are concentrated near center back. To balance the skirt, the front hemline is interfaced and weighted with two rows of drapery tape. Our staff seamstress recommends interfacing the waistband. Select lightweight wovens, as the pleating adds weight and bulk.

Decades of Style: Chore Skirt 106

(Sized 6–26 for finished hips 35–55 inches)

Sewing Tip: A fabric with a woven-in stripe, such as seersucker, makes lining up the pleats a breeze.

—Tested by Eve Kovacs, Woodridge, Illinois

This review was originally published in Threads #197, June/July 2018.

