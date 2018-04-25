Pattern Review: McCall’s 7658 Top

This easy-to-sew McCall’s 7658 top consists of a sleeveless pullover shell with a boatneck and bust darts combined with a choice of four shawl-like overlays.

The two-piece overlays are sewn into the shell neckline and have overarm seams. The View A overlay design is oval, and the hem falls to waist level. View B has an overlay that is an elongated rectangle with points hanging to the high hip. The View C version is similar to View A, plus six front and six back neckline tucks. The View D overlay option is an oblong shape caught at the wrist with a partially elasticized cuff. All seams on the overlays and shell, including the bust darts, are sewn as French seams.

The armholes are finished with narrow bias facings, and the shell and all overlays have narrow hems. The pattern illustrations match the directions with minor exceptions. Step 16 should be marked as part of the View D process. The step 27 illustration should depict the overlay’s wrong side.

Yardage requirements are provided for 60-inch-wide fabric only. Our tester says she would have liked to see yardage requirements listed for the shell and each overlay option separately. This pattern offers creative possibilities for sewers who wish to mix fabrics: Make the bodice from a solid-color fabric and go to town with the overlays in materials such as hand-painted fabric, lace, printed sheers, cotton lawn, cotton voile, gauze, or mesh. Consider other options: Use identical sheer prints for the overlay and shell; sew the shell in a print and the overlay in a solid sheer; use complementary solid-color sheers or opaque fabrics, and so on.

(Sized Misses’ 6–22 for busts 30.5–44 inches)

Style Tip: Decorate the overlay edges with miniature 3-D appliqués, fringe, or beaded trim.

—Tested by Johanna Mramor, Surrey, British Columbia

This review was originally published in Threads #197, June/July 2018.

